TAIKO

Taiko is a fully permissionless and decentralized Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. This means using Taiko is exactly the same as using Ethereum. Not only does Taiko support all EVM opcodes, but it supports the full JSON-RPC execution client API.

NameTAIKO

RankNo.421

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.86%

Circulation Supply117,166,930.27316965

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.272762030531162,2024-06-06

Lowest Price0.48924399476314623,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTaiko is a fully permissionless and decentralized Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. This means using Taiko is exactly the same as using Ethereum. Not only does Taiko support all EVM opcodes, but it supports the full JSON-RPC execution client API.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.