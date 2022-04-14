TGT

TGT is a universal token for Web3 × AAA games. It powers multiple high-quality game titles, enabling token economy expansion and risk diversification. TGT can be used across all games within the TGT ecosystem, enhancing interoperability and enriching the overall gaming experience. TOKYO BEAST is the first game title in a project launched by Japan’s No.1 mobile game company, aiming to create new entertainment experiences integrating crypto assets.

NameTGT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainIMMUTABLE

Sector

Social Media

