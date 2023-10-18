THE

The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…

NameTHE

RankNo.679

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)14.81%

Circulation Supply103,445,237.92829219

Max Supply326,120,291

Total Supply253,162,568.87612066

Circulation Rate0.3171%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.10318040169636,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.07220387483514598,2023-10-18

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.