TIA

Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

NameTIA

RankNo.55

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0005%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)14.85%

Circulation Supply651,926,322.358927

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,124,738,630.136615

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High20.911430884832413,2024-02-10

Lowest Price2.028107599495091,2023-10-31

Public BlockchainCELESTIA

IntroductionCelestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.