TICO

After 3 years of dedicated development and self-funding, Funtico is a pioneering Web3 gaming platform featuring a variety of self-made proprietary games. Its robust fintech solution ensures a seamless immersive user experience. For publishers and creators, its SDK opens the door to a rich ecosystem featuring an NFT marketplace, AI tools, and advanced analytics, all within a secure and compliant platform designed for dynamic growth.

NameTICO

RankNo.3784

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01893343419011232,2025-02-06

Lowest Price0.004542166938211216,2025-05-12

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

