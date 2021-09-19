TRAVA

TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.

NameTRAVA

RankNo.2304

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply3,999,761,055.3036227

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply4,745,402,992.914396

Circulation Rate0.7999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04662123961816,2021-09-19

Lowest Price0.000101967783305511,2024-06-30

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

