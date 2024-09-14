TRIO

OrdinalsBot is building the essential infrastructure for Bitcoin's emerging data economy, unleashed by Ordinals and fungible inscription standards such as BRC20 and Runes. OrdinalsBot provides the tools and infrastructure required to inscribe data, media, and complex digital assets directly onto satoshis, transforming Bitcoin into a thriving ecosystem of decentralized applications and immutable on-chain records.

NameTRIO

RankNo.3591

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.064342935810972,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.5776776967156875,2024-09-14

Public BlockchainBRC20

IntroductionOrdinalsBot is building the essential infrastructure for Bitcoin's emerging data economy, unleashed by Ordinals and fungible inscription standards such as BRC20 and Runes. OrdinalsBot provides the tools and infrastructure required to inscribe data, media, and complex digital assets directly onto satoshis, transforming Bitcoin into a thriving ecosystem of decentralized applications and immutable on-chain records.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.