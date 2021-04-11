TRU1

TrueBit Protocol is a cryptocurrency initiative that’s bringing scalable computation to blockchains. They provide scalable off-chain computation for Ethereum using the TrueBit Protocol.

NameTRU1

RankNo.4620

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-04-11 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.28765448,2021-05-02

Lowest Price0.07112770232330422,2023-01-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTrueBit Protocol is a cryptocurrency initiative that’s bringing scalable computation to blockchains. They provide scalable off-chain computation for Ethereum using the TrueBit Protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TRU1/USDT
TrueBit
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRU1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TRU1/USDT
TrueBit
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRU1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...