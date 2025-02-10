TRUU

$TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes.

NameTRUU

RankNo.3353

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004114185690751992,2025-05-25

Lowest Price0.000458630071505494,2025-02-10

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction$TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TRUU/USDT
Truth Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRUU)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TRUU/USDT
Truth Network
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRUU)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...