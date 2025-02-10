TRUU

$TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes.

NameTRUU

RankNo.3353

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004114185690751992,2025-05-25

Lowest Price0.000458630071505494,2025-02-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

