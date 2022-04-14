TUNA

Tuna Chain, as a breakthrough Layer2 solution on the Bitcoin network, featuring a native stablecoin and a Hybrid ZK-OP solution. It seamlessly fuses Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's versatility and is posied to redefine the boundaries of blockchain functionality.

NameTUNA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply210.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTuna Chain, as a breakthrough Layer2 solution on the Bitcoin network, featuring a native stablecoin and a Hybrid ZK-OP solution. It seamlessly fuses Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's versatility and is posied to redefine the boundaries of blockchain functionality.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.