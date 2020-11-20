TUP

NameTUP

RankNo.2058

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.61%

Circulation Supply105,371,800.26

Max Supply191,998,848.874934

Total Supply191,998,848.874934

Circulation Rate0.5488%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.03977343275915,2021-09-14

Lowest Price0.00222312,2020-11-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTenUp offers exciting utilities, including: LUDO LOVE: A Web3 game where users play with TenUp tokens (30K+ downloads). Check it out! https://ludolove.tenup.io, COPY TRADING PLATFORM: Follow and copy master traders' strategies. Start here. https://copytrade.tenup.io & TENUP ANALYZER: Analyze and predict cryptocurrencies to win USDT. Explore here. https://analyzer.tenup.io

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.