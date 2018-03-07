TUSD

TrueUSD is a stablecoin backed by USD. Collateralized by USD, it can be exchanged with and trusted by multiple banking partners in legally protected escrow accounts.

NameTUSD

RankNo.123

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.98%

Circulation Supply495,516,083

Max Supply0

Total Supply495,516,083

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2018-03-07 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued1 USDT

All-Time High1.364490032196045,2018-05-16

Lowest Price0.917876956195,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

