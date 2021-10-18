UBSN

Silent Notary is a multiplatform decentralized service that utilizes blockchain technology to ensure the existence, integrity and attribution of communications, processes and data that are important to the users and their business. Certify and protect user's data without relying on third parties.

NameUBSN

RankNo.6608

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply186,462,812,051

Total Supply186,462,812,051

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003412566698066311,2021-11-11

Lowest Price0,2021-10-18

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

