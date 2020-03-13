USDP

Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.

NameUSDP

RankNo.448

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.67%

Circulation Supply73,223,449.28477143

Max Supply0

Total Supply73,223,449.28477143

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0227706070856626,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.872764435084,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFounded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
USDP/USDT
USDP
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (USDP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
USDP/USDT
USDP
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (USDP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...