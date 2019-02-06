WBTC

Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents Bitcoin. Wrapped Bitcoin allows for Bitcoin transfers to be conducted quicker on the Ethereum blockchain and opens up the possibility for BTC to be used in the Ethereum ecosystem.

NameWBTC

RankNo.9568

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)203,396.15%

Circulation Supply128,977.30528189

Max Supply0

Total Supply128,977.30528189

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High111556.69168366172,2025-05-22

Lowest Price3330.11634888,2019-02-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents Bitcoin. Wrapped Bitcoin allows for Bitcoin transfers to be conducted quicker on the Ethereum blockchain and opens up the possibility for BTC to be used in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
WBTC/USDT
Wrapped BTC
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WBTC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WBTC/USDT
Wrapped BTC
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WBTC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...