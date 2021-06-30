WILD

Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.

NameWILD

RankNo.383

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.87%

Circulation Supply398,396,955.51942706

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7967%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.604160676477258,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.07481866,2021-06-30

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
WILD/USDT
Wilder World
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WILD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WILD/USDT
Wilder World
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WILD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...