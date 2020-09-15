WING

Wing also plans to introduce new collateral types across two stages: cross-chain asset collateralization and collateralizing assets such as NFTs and real-world assets. The project has initiated the Wing DAO to govern the platform. WING token holders can vote for new product development, changes in platform parameters, allocation of community funds. WING token will be used for interest discounts and purchasing insurance contracts.

NameWING

RankNo.1828

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)22.00%

Circulation Supply5,026,072.02998927

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply7,638,124.86998927

Circulation Rate0.5026%

Issue Date2020-09-15 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High140.806207937,2020-09-16

Lowest Price0.20184338164159354,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainONT

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

