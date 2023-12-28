WINR

WINR is an infrastructure for Gaming frontend operators and gaming providers to build decentralized, trustless and transparent products.

NameWINR

RankNo.4953

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply910,436,702

Total Supply518,150,658.64224267

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14633127912041108,2023-12-28

Lowest Price0.005229759691518996,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionWINR is an infrastructure for Gaming frontend operators and gaming providers to build decentralized, trustless and transparent products.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.