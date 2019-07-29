WIN

The first TRON ecosystem comprehensive oracle WINkLink fully integrates the real world with the blockchain space will be able to provide reliable, unpredictable and verifiable random numbers, and fully restore trust and improve user experience by tapping into data, events, and payment systems etc.

NameWIN

RankNo.525

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply993 701 859 243,3864

Max Supply993 701 859 243,3864

Total Supply993 701 859 243,3864

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date2019-07-29 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00296486,2021-04-05

Lowest Price0.0000414521353705,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainTRX

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

WIN/USDT
WINK
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WIN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
WIN/USDT
WINK
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WIN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
