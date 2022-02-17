WMTX

World Mobile Token (WMTX) is the utility token that powers the World Mobile network, a decentralized mobile network at the forefront of the DePIN space. World Mobile aims to connect the world by leveraging blockchain technology and a sharing economy. By becoming an AirNode operator or a token staker, anyone can earn rewards for providing telco services to customers or securing the network. The World Mobile network is disrupting the trillion-dollar telco industry and creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and privacy-respecting internet for everyone.

NameWMTX

RankNo.339

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.06%

Circulation Supply702,774,077

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3513%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9804150514795327,2022-02-17

Lowest Price0.0984476599844396,2023-06-20

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

