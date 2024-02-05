WNZ

Winnerz is a blockchain sport platform and ecosystem that encompasses wide range of sports, and benefits all participants including users, sports players, and suppliers. Winnerz also runs offline sports center franchises and competitions as well. Therefore, It can be said Winnerz is the online & offline operator utilizing blockchain.

NameWNZ

RankNo.1083

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply213,625,469

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0213%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06725080104804515,2024-02-05

Lowest Price0.018925513303433804,2025-01-23

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWinnerz is a blockchain sport platform and ecosystem that encompasses wide range of sports, and benefits all participants including users, sports players, and suppliers. Winnerz also runs offline sports center franchises and competitions as well. Therefore, It can be said Winnerz is the online & offline operator utilizing blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.