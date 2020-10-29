WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

NameWOO

RankNo.260

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,47%

Circulation Supply1 913 169 824,037396

Max Supply0

Total Supply2 213 169 824,037396

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-10-29 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,02 USDT

All-Time High2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0,2020-10-29

Public BlockchainETH

