XAUT

XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.

NameXAUT

RankNo.90

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9,476.16%

Circulation Supply246,524

Max Supply0

Total Supply246,524

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3529.1949659738243,2025-04-22

Lowest Price1408.88233399,2020-03-20

Public BlockchainETH

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.