XEN

XEN is a self-custodial exchange of value. The XEN token is a valuable entity, intended to be optimal for p2p exchange - thus a medium of exchange.

NameXEN

RankNo.3442

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply192,219,944,744,136

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006014481736735829,2022-10-10

Lowest Price0.000000046743513095,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionXEN is a self-custodial exchange of value. The XEN token is a valuable entity, intended to be optimal for p2p exchange - thus a medium of exchange.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.