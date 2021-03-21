XYM

Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.

NameXYM

RankNo.560

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply6,153,527,514.165893

Max Supply8,999,999,999

Total Supply8,445,770,817.64843

Circulation Rate0.6837%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.77148755,2021-03-21

Lowest Price0.007711837024539629,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainXYM

Sector

Social Media

