X

$X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies

NameX

RankNo.499

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply690 000 000 000

Max Supply690 000 000 000

Total Supply690 000 000 000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000579987908814942,2024-11-10

Lowest Price0.000033150709160184,2024-11-03

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Introduction$X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.