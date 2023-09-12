YACHT

Yachtingverse is the world's first marine themed metaverse/ VR platform and SuperAPP designed specifically for the yachting industry. It is not only business to business but also business to individual and individual to individual.

NameYACHT

RankNo.7276

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply7 500 000

Total Supply7 500 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4153038914025691,2023-11-22

Lowest Price0.004565827483104189,2023-09-12

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionYachtingverse is the world's first marine themed metaverse/ VR platform and SuperAPP designed specifically for the yachting industry. It is not only business to business but also business to individual and individual to individual.

Sector

Social Media

YACHT/USDT
YachtingVerse
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YACHT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
