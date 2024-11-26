YBR

Imagine a world where real estate investing isn’t limited by borders, capital, access or investor status. YieldBricks is making this a reality by merging the transparency and innovation of DeFi with stability of RWA assets into a scalable protocol that enables anyone to invest in premium, yield-bearing properties with ease.

NameYBR

RankNo.4768

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.33125992148063127,2024-11-26

Lowest Price0.000749754263824915,2025-04-05

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionImagine a world where real estate investing isn’t limited by borders, capital, access or investor status. YieldBricks is making this a reality by merging the transparency and innovation of DeFi with stability of RWA assets into a scalable protocol that enables anyone to invest in premium, yield-bearing properties with ease.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
YBR/USDT
YieldBricks
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YBR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
YBR/USDT
YieldBricks
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YBR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...