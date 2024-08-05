ZBCN

ZBCN Token is the governance and utility token of the Zebec Network. Holders of ZBCN have voting rights in the governance system and vote on critical decisions that affect the network and the ecosystem. ZBCN token is used in gas fees on Nautilus and unlocks a variety of benefits and incentives for holders.

NameZBCN

RankNo.142

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.16%

Circulation Supply79,233,047,376.97343

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply99,999,370,934.14014

Circulation Rate0.7923%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.005345839804496625,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.000692135609811539,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionZBCN Token is the governance and utility token of the Zebec Network. Holders of ZBCN have voting rights in the governance system and vote on critical decisions that affect the network and the ecosystem. ZBCN token is used in gas fees on Nautilus and unlocks a variety of benefits and incentives for holders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.