ZCX

Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience.

NameZCX

RankNo.786

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.22%

Circulation Supply628,706,003.357031

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply884,544,965.347031

Circulation Rate0.6287%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.00574192979185,2021-09-14

Lowest Price0.029554267879155487,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainETH

