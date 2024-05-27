ZENT

Zentry is the Gaming Superlayer built to bring the MMORPG experience to real life. It is the game of games that unites the world’s 3 billion gamers from countless games and platforms, both digital and physical, into a unified Play Economy.

NameZENT

RankNo.485

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply6,577,529,471.722713

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,706,992,814.355925

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.045346562276934003,2024-05-27

Lowest Price0.007092228441043118,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Social Media

