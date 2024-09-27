ZERO

ZeroLend is one of the largest lending markets in DeFi with domination on Linea, zkSync, Manta, X Layer and Blast with a focus on liquid restaking tokens (LRTs) lending, real world assets (RWAs) lending, and account abstraction with over 200+ million in TVL.

NameZERO

RankNo.1434

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply54,868,247,451

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5486%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001404913233005357,2024-09-27

Lowest Price0.000067906578999101,2025-02-28

Public BlockchainLINEA

ZeroLend is one of the largest lending markets in DeFi with domination on Linea, zkSync, Manta, X Layer and Blast with a focus on liquid restaking tokens (LRTs) lending, real world assets (RWAs) lending, and account abstraction with over 200+ million in TVL.

