Zetrix is a Layer-1 Public Blockchain designed for Government and Enterprise level Web3 applications. Zetrix builds next generation real-world applications harnessing AI and Blockchain Technologies. The Zetrix network proudly collaborates and connects with China’s National Blockchain, Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure & Facilities, enabling cross-border data transfer and is compatible with leading Public Chains such as Ethereum and Private Chains such as Hyperledger.

NameZETRIX

RankNo.3508

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,110,067,061.24

Total Supply1,161,169,316

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High22.05768378707389,2024-11-23

Lowest Price10.2228296356224,2023-12-31

Public BlockchainZETRIX

IntroductionZetrix is a Layer-1 Public Blockchain designed for Government and Enterprise level Web3 applications. Zetrix builds next generation real-world applications harnessing AI and Blockchain Technologies. The Zetrix network proudly collaborates and connects with China’s National Blockchain, Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure & Facilities, enabling cross-border data transfer and is compatible with leading Public Chains such as Ethereum and Private Chains such as Hyperledger.

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

