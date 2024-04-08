ZEUS

Zeus Network serves as a cross-chain communication layer implemented on SVM. The first mission of Zeus Network is to introduce Bitcoin liquidity to Solana, through the first DApp APOLLO.

NameZEUS

RankNo.3249

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1225013526255134,2024-04-08

Lowest Price0.13786285014949498,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionZeus Network serves as a cross-chain communication layer implemented on SVM. The first mission of Zeus Network is to introduce Bitcoin liquidity to Solana, through the first DApp APOLLO.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.