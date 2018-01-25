ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

NameZIL

RankNo.183

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply19,558,939,668.51144

Max Supply21,000,000,000

Total Supply20,241,895,094.22144

Circulation Rate0.9313%

Issue Date2018-01-25 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0081 USDT

All-Time High0.25629331,2021-05-06

Lowest Price0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainZIL

