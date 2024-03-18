ZKJ

Revolutionizing Digital World: enhancing computational power and blockchain ecosystem integration, covering Web2 and Web3.

NameZKJ

RankNo.110

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2 038,78%

Circulation Supply292 861 111

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2928%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.557938735305122,2024-03-18

Lowest Price1.0377342724880665,2024-06-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

