LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol designed for lightweight message passing across chains. LayerZero provides authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness. It is a “blockchain of blockchains” that allows other blockchain networks to communicate directly and in a trustless manner.

NameZRO

RankNo.170

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)27.66%

Circulation Supply110,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.11%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.531013071068836,2024-12-06

Lowest Price1.502846156115591,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

