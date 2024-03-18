ZYPTO

$Zypto is the native token of the Zypto ecosystem, a dynamic project rivalling industry giants across the crypto and payments industries with their all-in-one defi and cefi app, payment gateway, crypto cards and more. Holders enjoy revenue sharing, exclusive perks and many other benefits.

NameZYPTO

RankNo.1308

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply896,457,994

Max Supply0

Total Supply896,457,994

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.062455797377631656,2024-03-18

Lowest Price0.004707902995839412,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainETH

