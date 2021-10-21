BNC

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

Pangalan ng CryptoBNC

RanggoNo.1473

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)2.15%

Circulation Supply39,419,057.19930204

Max Supply80,000,000

Kabuuang Supply80,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.4927%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu2021-10-21 00:00:00

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High6.767289497189354,2021-11-04

Pinakamababang Presyo0,2021-10-21

Pampublikong BlockchainBNC

