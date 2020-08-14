SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

Pangalan ng CryptoSAND

RanggoNo.128

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)1.45%

Circulation Supply2,667,289,202.2233224

Max Supply0

Kabuuang Supply3,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu2020-08-14 00:00:00

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Pinakamababang Presyo0.02893886,2020-11-04

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

