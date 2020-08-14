SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
Pangalan ng CryptoSAND
RanggoNo.128
Market Cap$0.00
Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00
Market Share0.0001%
Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)1.45%
Circulation Supply2,667,289,202.2233224
Max Supply0
Kabuuang Supply3,000,000,000
Rate ng Sirkulasyon%
Petsa ng Pag-isyu2020-08-14 00:00:00
Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--
All-Time High8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Pinakamababang Presyo0.02893886,2020-11-04
Pampublikong BlockchainETH
Sektor
Social Media
