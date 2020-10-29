WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

Pangalan ng CryptoWOO

RanggoNo.402

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.46%

Circulation Supply1,893,671,595.146153

Max Supply2,205,073,607.037396

Kabuuang Supply2,193,671,595.146153

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.8587%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu2020-10-29 00:00:00

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset0.02 USDT

All-Time High2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Pinakamababang Presyo0,2020-10-29

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

