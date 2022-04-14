DHN

Dohrnii is a next-generation cryptocurrency education platform designed to empower investors through an interactive and gamified learning experience. The Dohrnii Academy provides structured, expert-curated courses that guide users through various aspects of blockchain technology, trading strategies, risk management, and decentralized finance (DeFi). By incorporating a Learn-to-Earn system, Dohrnii incentivizes user engagement by rewarding learners with $DHN tokens as they progress through lessons, complete quizzes, and participate in challenges.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieDHN

Offre maximale372,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation17,075,042

Prix d'émission--