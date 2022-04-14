DHN

Dohrnii is a next-generation cryptocurrency education platform designed to empower investors through an interactive and gamified learning experience. The Dohrnii Academy provides structured, expert-curated courses that guide users through various aspects of blockchain technology, trading strategies, risk management, and decentralized finance (DeFi). By incorporating a Learn-to-Earn system, Dohrnii incentivizes user engagement by rewarding learners with $DHN tokens as they progress through lessons, complete quizzes, and participate in challenges.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieDHN

Offre maximale372,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation17,075,042

Prix d'émission--

Rechercher
Favoris
DHN/USDT
Dohrnii
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (DHN)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Ligne 1
Service client en ligne
Loading...