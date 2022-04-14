ELX

The Elixir network is a new primitive, purpose-built to power the next generation of institutional liquidity. Elixir powers deUSD – a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar. Elixir is the most widely adopted network by RWAs: exclusively bringing funds from BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and others to DeFi for the first time through deUSD. The Elixir network is secured by 30,000+ global validators.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieELX

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation--

Prix d'émission--

Rechercher
Favoris
ELX/USDT
Elixir
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (ELX)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Ligne 1
Service client en ligne
Loading...