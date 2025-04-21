EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieEPT

ClassementNo.807

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.79%

Offre en circulation2,442,518,929

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale9,999,999,990

Taux de circulation0.2442%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Prix le plus bas0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

