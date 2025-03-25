PARTI

Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

Nom de la cryptomonnaiePARTI

ClassementNo.499

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)10.54%

Offre en circulation233,000,000

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.233%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

Prix le plus bas0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Blockchain publiqueBSC

