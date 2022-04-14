ROAM

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieROAM

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation--

Prix d'émission--

ROAM/USDT
Roam
Loading...