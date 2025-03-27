WAL

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieWAL

ClassementNo.97

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0002%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.73%

Offre en circulation1,315,416,667

Offre maximale5,000,000,000

Offre totale5,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.263%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Prix le plus bas0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Blockchain publiqueSUI

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

