ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieZORA

ClassementNo.3209

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation0

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.03707598355252541,2025-04-23

Prix le plus bas0.008823152623137747,2025-05-08

Blockchain publiqueBASE

