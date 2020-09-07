ACH
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieACH
ClassementNo.290
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.19%
Offre en circulation9,798,238,961.424786
Offre maximale10,000,000,000
Offre totale9,999,999,999.999989
Taux de circulation0.9798%
Date d'émission2020-09-07 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.19750365,2021-08-06
Prix le plus bas0.00133775,2021-07-20
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.