ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieACH

ClassementNo.290

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.19%

Offre en circulation9,798,238,961.424786

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale9,999,999,999.999989

Taux de circulation0.9798%

Date d'émission2020-09-07 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.19750365,2021-08-06

Prix le plus bas0.00133775,2021-07-20

Blockchain publiqueETH

IntroductionFounded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

CEXDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
2025 Recap
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
ACH/USDC
Alchemy
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (ACH)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDC)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
ACH/USDC
--
--
‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (ACH)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDC)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Loading...