ALEX

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieALEX

ClassementNo.2242

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.03%

Offre en circulation606,489,877.3

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale606,489,877.3

Taux de circulation0.6064%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.5532965151961868,2024-04-01

Prix le plus bas0.00088535436614147,2026-01-02

Blockchain publiqueSTACKS

ALEX Lab
